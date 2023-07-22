FRIANT, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several people were rescued from the fast-moving waters of the San Joaquin River in Friant Saturday afternoon, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says.

Around 1:00 p.m. deputies say their office received a call for help stating that there were five people in distress in the water.

The Sheriff’s Office and CalFire responded to the area of North Fork and Friant Roads where they found some members of the group holding on to tree branches to keep from floating away.

Deputies say they learned that three of the stranded were riding the river in a canoe, and two were recreating in kayaks before they went into the water.

Eagle 1, the sheriff’s office helicopter, was asked to assist emergency crews in locating all the members of the group and relay information to rescuers on the ground.

After everyone was located, the sheriff’s office says, Cal Fire and a sheriff’s deputy each launched rescue boats and were able to get everyone to shore safely.

The Sheriff’s Office says no injuries were reported.