FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A trunk or treat along with $5 pet adoptions by the Fresno Animal Center will take place on Friday.

The Fresno Animal Center opened in July 2022 to serve as the animal control facility for the City of Fresno. The center says they provide housing for Fresno’s homeless pet population while they wait to be returned to their owner, or if not reclaimed adopted into a forever home.

With spooky season in session, the Fresno Animal Center says they will host a trunk or treat called Haunted Howls and will feature candy, food vendors, face painting, and adoption specials.

Organizers say community members who attend will be able to learn more about local animal services and the resources they offer for the city residents and their pets – all while enjoying family-friendly activities. Adoptions for all pets will be $5 the day of the event.

Haunted Howls will take place on October 6th from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Fresno Animal Center, 5277 E. Airways Blvd, Fresno CA 93727.