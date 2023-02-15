FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Five people were taken to the hospital after they overdosed on Tuesday, in what officers described as the largest overdose in the City of Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers responded to a home in the 200 Block of West Andrews near Shields and Fruit avenues at around 3:00 p.m. call of multiple overdoses.

According to police, when officers arrived they found four people not breathing. Emergency crews gave the victims Narcan and were able to revive them. A fifth person at a nearby home reported he was having trouble breathing and was also provided Narcan.

Police say the victims were transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive. It is believed the victims overdosed on Fentanyl but the incident remains under investigation.