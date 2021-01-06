5 people killed in fiery crash on I-5 in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Five people were killed including three children after a fiery crash Tuesday night.

The CHP says the crash happened around 9:15 p.m. on Interstate 5 near Panoche Road near the Merced and Fresno County line.

Photo: Caltrans District 6

The CHP says a pickup going north on the interstate crossed into the southbound lanes and hit a big-rig hauling cardboard. Both vehicles caught fire. I-5 at Panoche Road was closed as crews cleaned up the crash and investigators went over the scene.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office later said that the people involved in the crash have not been positively identified due to the nature of the injuries. They are working with information that points to the victims being a family from Northern California.

Officials reported the victims as a 31-year-old woman who was eight months pregnant and the mother of three children who were ages 10, 8 and 1. Another victim was a 52-year-old woman who was the mother-in-law.