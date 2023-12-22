FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Five residents, along with their pets, were displaced during an attic fire in a Fresno home on Friday evening, the Fresno Fire Department said.

Firefighters say they responded to a home fire in the 1000 block of East Pontiac at 6:28 p.m. on Friday.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they learned an electrical fire had started in the attic. A passerby called in the fire when they saw smoke in the area. Red Cross was called out to assist the occupants of the home, four adults and one infant, along with two dogs and two cats. All of them were displaced.

According to fire officials, no injuries have been reported by the occupants, pets, or fire crews.

This is an ongoing investigation.