FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair announced on Monday five more shows being featured as part of the Table Mountain Concert Series in the Paul Paul Theater.

En Vogue, with special guest Exposé, on Thursday, October 5

Elle King on Saturday, October 7

Hairball on Monday, October 9

Danny Gokey and Ryan Stevenson on Tuesday, October 10

The Beach Boys on Thursday, October 12

The Big Fresno Fair, founded in 1884, is the 5th largest fair in the state of California

The Fair says these concerts tickets will go on sale first to Big Fair Fan (BFF) Club members, the Fair’s free email newsletter, as part of an online-only pre-sale starting on Tuesday, May 9 at 10:00 a.m. and going until Thursday, May 18 at 11:59 p.m.

For more information on the concert series click here.