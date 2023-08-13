MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Five people were injured Sunday afternoon after being involved in a rollover accident with an ATV north of Oakhurst, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies confirmed two of the five injured have been airlifted to a local hospital. The other three victims were said to have endured minor injuries and refused medical treatment from personnel.

Due to the nature of the incident, the California Highway Patrol has been contacted to respond to the scene.

The incident is actively under investigation and more information will be released as it is received.