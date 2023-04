FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Five people were rushed to the hospital after two cars collided Monday morning in an area near Sanger in Fresno County.

The CHP responded to a crash near Highway 180 and Reed Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. after officers say a pickup truck ran a red light and hit a sedan.

Two people in the truck and three people in the sedan were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.