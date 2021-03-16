5 displaced after fire in Reedley studio apartment

REEDLEY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Five people were displaced after a fire destroyed a studio apartment and damaged two other units Tuesday evening, according to Fresno County Fire. Three vehicles were also destroyed.

As well as Fresno County Fire, several other agencies also responded to the blaze, including Reedley and Orange Cove fire departments.

Crews say they had trouble getting to the fire due to several cars and piles of trash.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

