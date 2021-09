MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Five people died including two children, and two others were taken to an area hospital in a house fire near Dos Palos early Thursday morning, according to the Merced Sheriff officials.

The fire was first reported around 5:00 a.m. at a home on Batten Road and Julip Avenue.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. This is a developing story. Stay with us for further updates.