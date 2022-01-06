5 cars destroyed in central Fresno fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Five cars were destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning in central Fresno.

Fresno Fire Batallion Chief Dan O’Meara said the fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. near Harrison and Dakota avenues.

O’Meara said firefighters arrived within five minutes and the carport was fully involved. Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly.

One family was displaced due to the heat from the fire that broke windows at their apartment.

A total of twenty-nine firefighters were on the scene, O’Meara said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.