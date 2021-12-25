5 arrested in Madera for stealing Christmas gifts from cars, officials say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have arrested five people in Madera for stealing Christmas gifts from cars on Friday night, according to Madera police officials.

Police say five suspects from out of town visited several apartment complexes and committed multiple vehicle burglaries in, “an attempt to steal Christmas gifts from families.”

“Last night was just like a scene out of the Grinch who stole Christmas,” Madera police said in a social media post.

According to officials, officers were able to locate and catch the suspects after receiving reports of the incident.

Authorities say all five suspects were booked into the Madera County Jail and Juvenile Hall on multiple charges. Police also say several stolen items were recovered and returned to the victims.