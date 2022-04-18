MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Five people have been charged for their alleged involvement in smuggling drugs into the John Latorraca Correctional Facility, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

While doing routine searches at the facility, officials say K9 Marley ended up alerting her handler that she had caught the scent of narcotics on four inmates, Raymond Loewen, Bart Smith, Daiquan Kelly, and Carlton Tolbert.

During an investigation, deputies say they were able to identify Sarah Smith as the person who had been stashing the drugs inside of mail and sending them to the inmates at the jail.

Officials say Shawn Bristow was also identified as the person who had been supplying Smith with the narcotics to send to the inmates.

Smith and Bristow were both arrested on several charges.

Three of the inmates were charged with additional charges, including conspiracy to commit a crime, smuggling controlled substances into a jail, and possession of drugs where prisoners are kept.

The fourth inmate had already been transferred to another jail and will have charges filed against him through the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say those involved in the drug smuggling ring may face additional charges since the narcotics could have endangered other inmates or staff members at the jail.