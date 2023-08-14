CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Five drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI on Friday during a DUI checkpoint, according to the Clovis Police Department.

The DUI checkpoint was held on eastbound Shaw Avenue, between Peach and Villa avenues.

Officials say, along with the five drivers arrested for suspicion of DUI, 16 drivers were found to be in violation of their driver’s license status.

Of those sixteen drivers, police say thirteen were cited for no license, and three were arrested for allegedly having a suspended driver’s license.

Police say funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety. Officers ask anyone who sees a driver under the influence to call 911.