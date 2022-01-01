5 arrested during child porn sting in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Within the last two weeks, deputies have arrested five people in Merced County for various crimes including possession and distribution of child porn during “Operation Child Safe,” according to Merced County sheriff officials.

Deputies say detectives from the department’s Investigations Unit partnered with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Internet Crimes against Children Task Force to serve several search and arrest warrants regarding crimes against children within the county.

According to officials, detectives recovered over one million images and seized hundreds of items that related to child pornography and the exploitation of children during the operation.

Investigators say throughout the operation, they were also able to identify children that were being used for the production of child pornography.

“These investigations were conducted throughout a month’s long period by state and federal agencies along with investigators with the Sheriff’s Office,” said Merced County sheriff officials in a Facebook post.

Authorities say several cases will be sent to the U.S. Attorney’s office for review and possible federal prosecution. According to deputies, investigators will continue to follow up on leads discovered as a result of “Operation Child Safe.”