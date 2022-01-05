5.2 magnitude earthquake reported near Kings Canyon National Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A preliminary 5.2 magnitude earthquake has been reported near Kings Canyon National Park Wednesday evening.

According to the United States Geological Survey (U.S.G.S.), the earthquake struck near Bishop, CA which is approximately 30 miles away from Kings Canyon National Park.

According to U.S.G.S. interactive map, several residents in Fresno County reported feeling the quake.

The epicenter of this earthquake is located nine miles southeast of Deer Springs, which is an area located in Inyo County.

