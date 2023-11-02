FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno Fire Department will be hosting the 4th annual Girls Empowerment Camp this Saturday at the Fire Department’s drill yard.

The Fresno Fire Department, in partnership with the Fresno Fire Chief’s Foundation, sponsors the Girls Empowerment Camp. The GEC says it was established to bridge the gap between youth development and adult recruitment. This one-day program accommodates 80 young women ranging from 14 to 20 years of age.

These participants get hands-on orientation and training with actual firefighting tools, equipment, and classroom instruction. The curriculum is designed to inspire interested young women considering a career in the fire service.