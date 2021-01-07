$8K of pot recovered after theft, other suspect crashes car through fence, police say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Two people are under arrest Thursday after Fresno Police say one of them was found with $8,000 worth of stolen marijuana, and the second crashed their car through a fence. Officers believe the pair is responsible for a robbery at a nearby dispensary.

According to police, officers were flagged down by the owner of Mazzei’s Nursery shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the area of Walnut and Jensen avenues. The owner told them that the business was being robbed.

Officers managed to detain an individual who had driven a car through a nearby fence with a replica firearm inside. They also detained a second individual with 2 pounds of marijuana. The estimated street value of the recovered marijuana is $8,000 ($4,000 per pound). Both suspects are under arrest.

The case is now being handled by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office as the incident took place on a county island.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc.

