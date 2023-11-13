FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno County Sheriff Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating relatives of 48-year-old Manuel Vilchiz Ramos.

On Oct. 23, Ramos was found dead and lying in a grassy area along Golden State Boulevard, near the Fresno Rescue Mission, officials say.

Staff at the Coroner’s Office says they have searched numerous personal records, but their attempts to find his relatives have been unsuccessful. Officials say locating immediate family members is a necessary process in order for them to release the body and allow the person to have a proper burial.

Anyone with information about Manuel Vilchiz Ramos is asked to please contact the Coroner’s Unit at (559) 600-3400 or email the Deputy Coroner handling this case at catherine.ruiz@fresnosheriff.org.