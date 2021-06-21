46-year-old’s death at Island Waterpark prompts safety concerns at other sites

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – 46-year-old Sirenio Cortez Coronado of Dinuba was pronounced dead following a drowning at Fresno’s Island Waterpark on Sunday. At Wild Water Adventure Park, owner Kathy Siggers says the cause could have been any number of things.

“We know that every facility is gonna be fit challenged by the same criteria. We have, in our park, several thousand people in a day. We don’t know what issues they bring when they walk in. So, we have to be prepared for any scenario.”

Pre-existing health issues, such as a heart condition, epilepsy, or even allergies can be a trigger for tragedy. Siggers said someone’s level of swimming ability won’t matter if proper measures aren’t in place.

“Even if you’re a strong swimmer, you can get in trouble. On the hot days like today, if you don’t drink enough fluids, if you don’t eat lunch, if you skip a meal, you can get heatstroke, you can get faint.”

Wild Water Adventure Park has 150 lifeguards on staff, with 60 usually on duty rotating every 30 minutes to hydrate, refresh, and stay alert. When tragedy strikes at one park, all are impacted.

“Everyone is brokenhearted about the situation yesterday [Sunday]. Yes, it’s a competitive park, but we all share the same grief. That we know, that at any point in time, tragedy can strike and we to be prepared as possible and we know that their staff is suffering and hurting right now.”

The exact cause of Coronado’s death is still unknown. Island Waterpark was not available for comment on the issue.