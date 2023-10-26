MADERA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – One of the two men who are on the run after stealing a lawnmower from Lowe’s in Madera has been identified, according to the city’s police department.

On Oct. 21. at around 7:45 p.m., Madera Police officers were dispatched to the Lowes store located at 2100 W. Cleveland Ave. regarding the theft of a Craftsman brand electric riding lawn mower valued at $5000.

The theft occurred shortly after 6 p.m. but was not immediately known by store staff due to the mower being displayed in front of the store. Police say the unknown driver of a blue GMC truck pulled up next to the mower and was assisted by the passenger by placing the mower in the bed of the truck and driving away.

The Madera Police Department created a Facebook post featuring this incident using a video obtained from an unknown community member, and the passenger was identified as 46-year-old Jeremy Lee Willams of Madera.

The investigation is still underway with attempts being made to locate Williams for questioning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madera Police Department at 559-675-4220.