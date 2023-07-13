FRESNO COUNTY, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – A 46-year-old Fresno man who was driving his ATV died after he hit a concrete standpipe, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says the crash happened near McCall and Jefferson Avenues near Del Rey between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

According to investigators, the driver of the ATV failed to see a concrete standpipe directly in his path. The ATV struck the standpipe, ejecting the driver, who was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

CHP says alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this crash pending toxicology results.