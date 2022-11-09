MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Unified School District will be hosting its 12th annual robotics competition event “Madtown Throwdown” on November 12 and 13 at Matilda Torres High School.

The free event will be open to the public and include 26 teams from all over California and feature over 46 robots in the competitions. The MadTown Robotics Team 1323, made up of Madera Unified students, will submit three robots in the event using the event as practice for upcoming qualifiers in Monterey – and then the World Championships in Houston, Texas.

Qualifying matches will be held at the Torres High School Gym at 16645 Rd. 26 in Madera on November 12 from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Elimination rounds and finals will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on November 13.

The MadTown Robotics Team 1323 won the World Championship in April of 2019 and was unable to defend their title in 2020 when the competitions were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Madtown Throwdown will be the first robotics competition open to the public since the COVID-19 pandemic. Serval food trucks will also be available on-site for spectators to help the team raise funds for travel expenses.