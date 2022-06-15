FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 44th annual “Climb to Kaiser” returns Saturday.

The Fresno Cycling Club says they are proud to present the “44th annual Climb To Kaiser” and “Tollhouse Century” on Saturday, June 18.

The Cycling Club says “the Climb to Kaiser is one of the most epic rides you will ever do.“

Organizers say the “Climb To Kaiser” is rated as one of the 10 toughest rides in America by Bicycling Magazine.

The Kaiser and Tollhouse Century will have a mass start time at 5:30 a.m. For more information and to sign up visit “Climb To Kaiser.”

The Department of Motor Vehicles says everyone using the roads to respect each other, share the road, and travel safely.