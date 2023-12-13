VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 43-year-old Visalia man died in a head-on crash in Tulare County Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 5:30 p.m. officers responded to Road 92 north of Avenue 260 for a head-on crash.

Investigators say the 43-year-old man was driving his 2005 Chevrolet Colorado in the northbound lane of Road 92 north of Avenue 260 approaching a curve in the roadway.

A 46-year-old woman was driving her 2019 Kia Optima southbound on Road 92 approaching the Chevrolet. For reasons unknown, CHP says the driver of the Chevrolet failed to negotiate the curve and allowed his vehicle to drift to the left, directly into the path of the Kia.

After the collision, the driver of the Chevrolet was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Kia suffered minor injuries and was transferred to a local hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation.