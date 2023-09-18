FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – No arrests have been made following a hit-and-run on a 43-year-old man in Tulare County over the weekend.

The Fresno Communications Center received a 911 call on September 17, about a vehicle crash in Tulare County.

Officers say this happened around 12:38 a.m. at Avenue 252, east of Road 216. CHP officers in the Visalia area were dispatched to the scene to investigate.

Investigators indicate a 43-year-old male of Lindsay was walking in the roadway of Avenue 252 when an unknown vehicle struck him. The unknown vehicle fled the scene and there are no further details at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia CHP office.