41-acre grass fire burns outside Orange Cove

ORANGE COVE, California (KSEE) – A 41-acre grass fire northwest of Orange Cove continues to burn as crews work to control the spread, according to Fresno County Fire Department.

The Navelencia Incident is described as fast moving grass fire, near Jensen and Alta avenues. It was first reported Thursday evening.

The latest update places it at 30% contained. Crews from Orange Cove Fire Department and Reedley Fire Department are also providing assistance.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.