Syringe with out of focus man drug addict sitting in the background.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Anthem Blue Cross Foundation has awarded $1.2 million in substance use disorder grants to five California-based organizations, including one in Fresno.

$400,000 has been awarded to the California Health Collaborative in Fresno for “Maternal Wellness – Perinatal Substance Use Task Force.” According to Anthem Blue Cross, substance use disorder continues to be a public health challenge.

“We are taking a holistic approach and focusing on local programs aimed at addressing an array of care and service options and working to enhance the quality of life and health of Californians, particularly those who are experiencing substance abuse disorders, which is a testament to our dedication to the communities we serve,” said Anthem Blue Cross Commercial Plan President Beth Andersen.

Officials say the multi-year grants will help those experiencing mental health and substance use disorders transition from treatment, incarceration, or other high-risk settings to stable housing environments.

Officials added that the grants are part of as much as $30 million which the Elevance Health Foundation plans to invest through 2024 – with more than $2 million currently invested in California.