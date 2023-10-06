FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A huge food donation was made to the Central California Food Bank on Friday.

The non-profit is now in possession of nearly 40,000 pounds of macaroni and cheese – donated by Land O’Lakes.

Central California Food Bank (CCFB) is said to be the region’s largest nonprofit organization focused solely on ending hunger.

Organizers say they have experienced tremendous growth since its beginning in 1992 and now serve at the center of a vast network of more than 230 member partners, including schools, churches, community kitchens, and more to provide nutritious food to those in Fresno, Madera, Tulare, Kings, and Kern Counties.

For more information about the food bank please visit the Central California Food Bank’s website.