4-year-old dies in house fire in Tulare County while his mom was helping fight the SQF Complex Fire

IVANHOE, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 4-year-old boy is dead after a house fire early Friday morning in Ivanhoe, according to Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. near Road 164 and Avenue 320.

According to Boudreaux, a 13-year-old boy was watching a 6- and 4-year-old while the children’s mother was fighting the SQF Complex Fire as a water tender.

The 13-year-old and the 6-year-old were able to escape the fire. The 4-year-old did not escape.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated and released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.