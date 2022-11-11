FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Happy Veteran’s Day! There is a packed day of parades and events throughout the Central Valley to attend.

Central Valley Veterans Parade

Downtown Fresno is honoring its veterans on November 11th, 2022. There is a pre-ceremony at 9:30 A.M. followed by the opening ceremony at 10:45 A.M. and the kick-off starting at 11:11 A.M.

Merced County Veterans Day Parade 2022

The 2022 Merced County Veterans Day Parade will take place on November 11th, 2022. The festivities start at 12 P.M. in Bob Hart Square on Mian Street in Merced. The parade will begin at 1 P.M.

9th Annual Veterans Day Parade, Lemoore

Lemoore American Legion Post 100 is going to be hosting its 9th Annual Veterans Day Parade in Lemoore on November 11th, 2022. The event will be held at 6:00 P.M. in Downtown Lemoore. If you have any questions please call 559-816-6964.

2nd Annual Veterans Day Event, Tesoro Viejo

Tesoro Viejo will be hosting a free breakfast for veterans to pay tribute to those who serve. The event is happening on November 11th, 2022 from 8-10 A.M. at Tesoro Viejo Town Center.

Thank you to those who are serving and have served our country.