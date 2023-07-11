FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four people were transported to a local hospital after a HAZMAT call at the Starbucks behind the TSA security checkpoint at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport Tuesday morning, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

According to airport officials, around 8:00 a.m. emergency crews responded to the post-security screening Starbucks at the airport, where four employees had experienced nausea, lightheadedness and one employee fainted.

Battalion Chief William Veiga with the Fresno Fire Department says when crews arrived they isolated and denied entry until they could figure out what was going on.

Veiga says crews went in to monitor the scene and made an early indication of what the chemical was.

“The scene is safe and secure and the airport is open for business,” said Veiga.

It was indicated it was hydrogen sulfide, more commonly known as freon, said Veiga

Passengers were not affected by the situation. The airport remains open.