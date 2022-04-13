FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four people had to be sent to the hospital after a collision near Kingsburg, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says the incident happened at 4:00 P.M. around Fowler and Conejo Avenues.

According to CHP, a truck was approaching Fowler and came to a complete stop.

The CHP says the truck driver did not realize that oncoming traffic on Fowler did not have a stop sign, and t-boned an oncoming vehicle.

Four occupants of the vehicle that was struck were sent to the hospital according to the CHP.

Several of the occupants were not wearing their seatbelts according to CHP.

The two occupants of the truck were not injured according to CHP.