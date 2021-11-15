Victim dies 4 months after Visalia shooting, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man accused of shooting two family members earlier this year has now been charged with homicide after a victim passed away from their injuries, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Around 7:30 a.m. on July 19, officers were called out to a home near Elverta and Belmont after it was reported that a shooting had possibly broken out during a family disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found a 65-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say both victims were related to the accused shooter, 27-year-old Julian Lopez.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officers said the woman was expected to survive her injuries, but have not provided any further updates about her condition. On Monday, November 15, police announced that the man had passed away from the injuries he received during the incident.

Lopez was arrested on the day of the shooting after he surrendered himself to officers following a lengthy standoff at the home.

He was later booked at the Tulare County Facility for two counts of attempted murder, one of which has now been upgraded to a charge of homicide.