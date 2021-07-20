$4 million grant awarded to the City of Fresno to combat issues related to COVID

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The city of Fresno was awarded a $4 million grant Tuesday to combat issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Mayor Dyer’s office.

The funds are meant to train community health workers and implement a ‘health literacy strategy for urban Fresno. The news release states target ZIP codes as 93701, 93702, 93703, 93704, 93705, 93706, and 93727, in addition to western Fresno County sites.

“The focus will be on increasing testing, contact tracing, and vaccinations among racial and ethnic minority populations, as well as other socially vulnerable populations,” said a news release from Mayor Jerry Dyer’s office.

Five “community-based organizations” will be included in the effort. Those organizations are West Fresno Family Resource Center, Centro La Familia, FIRM, Jakarta Movement, and Reading & Beyond.