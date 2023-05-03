MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A $4 million dollar drug bust in Merced County as 40 pounds of fentanyl powder, 104 pounds of methamphetamine, and 58,000 fentanyl pills were seized in two separate traffic stops.

Seven people in total were charged in this incident. All this while according to the Merced County District Attorney, the county’s fentanyl overdose rate now approaching the homicide rate.

On April 25th and 27th, the California Highway Patrol’s K-9 officers seized over a hundred pounds of drugs on Highway 99 and Interstate 5. The fentanyl is worth roughly three million dollars. The meth with a street value of one million dollars.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke feels the Central Valley is a major pipeline for drugs coming in from Mexico.

“We know for a fact that this is happening. The two main arteries coming through this county, I-5 and 99 we know it. It’s happening,” said Warnke.

Warnke saw firsthand one of the seven arrests made in this drug bust. He was with the air unit when they were called to help look for a suspect that had run from the scene.

“People are taking this stuff, they’re dying and the most you can get for fentanyl is 9 years local time? When you ended someone’s life by doing this? I’m also the coroner, so I see that too,” Warnke said.

“The overdose rate of fentanyl is starting to rival that of our homicide rate which is frightening and should be taken seriously,” said Merced County DA Nicole Silveira.

In Merced County, there have been 44 deaths from fentanyl over the past two years. In that same time span, there have been 63 homicides in the county.

“Across our state and nation, we are witnessing a devastating rise of young people dying,” said State Attorney General Rob Bonta.

Bonta came to the valley to announce the bust on Wednesday.

Normally, there are enhancements for hard drug possession that lead to more jail time.

There is no enhancement for fentanyl. The max sentence these seven people charged can face in the local jail is up to 26 years.

“I feel there should be enhancements given the deadly and dangerous nature of this substance,” Silveira said, “Fentanyl should be treated equally if not heavier than some of the other narcotics we are dealing with.”

Since April of 2022, the Department of Justice says the state has seized over seven million fentanyl pills.