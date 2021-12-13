4 people shot and injured during fight in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers are investigating after four people were shot and injured on Monday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 6:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Normal Avenue and Mayfair Boulevard after the department’s ShotSpotter system had detected a total of 25 rounds had been fired nearby.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found shell casings in the roadway and a semi-automatic handgun on a sidewalk but did not find anyone who had been hit for gunfire.

A short time later, officers learned that three men and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds had been dropped off at a local hospital.

Authorities say all four victims received non-life-threatening injuries and are currently in stable condition.

Just before the shooting, police say there was a report about a fight breaking out between a group of 10 to 15 men and women.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

Correction: Authorities originally identified the victims as four men, but have since specified three men and a woman were shot during the incident.

