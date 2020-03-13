Victims identified in deadly head-on crash near Millerton Lake

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KGPE) – Four people died in a head-on crash early Friday morning near Millerton Lake, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m near the Friant dam on Millerton Road.

A 74-year-old male was driving a Nissan pickup northbound on Millerton Road approaching Bellagio Road. In another car, a 60-year-old male was driving southbound in a Toyota Camry.

For unknown reasons, the driver of the Nissan crossed over the double yellow lines, directly into the path of the Toyota.

The driver of the Nissan suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

#BREAKING: CHP is on scene of a fatal car crash that killed 4 people and injured 2. This is along Millerton Rd near Friant. Officers say a pickup truck was traveling eastbound – driving the wrong way and collided with a Toyota Camry. More details @CBS47 @KSEE24 pic.twitter.com/gLqtJUE96E — Fabiola Ramirez (@FabRamirezTV) March 13, 2020

The driver of the Toyota suffered major injuries and was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center.

The right front male passenger suffered major injuries and was taken by ambulance to CRMC.

The three adult females, who were seated in the rear seat of the Toyota suffered fatal injuries and were also pronounced dead at the scene. CHP says everyone was wearing their seatbelts during the crash.

Officials say alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected.

The roadway was closed for approximately five hours during the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Fresno CHP information officer at 559-705-2200.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office released the identities Saturday of the victims killed in the crash.

The driver of the Nissan was identified as Ty Wood Sr., 64, of Coarsegold, said Tony Botti, Sheriff’s spokesman.

The passengers of the Toyota were identified as Mai Yang, 74, Koua Vang Xiong, 54, and Shor Xiong, 60, and all were from Fresno.

