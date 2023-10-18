SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after being involved in a multi-vehicle collision Wednesday morning near Selma, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 8:00 a.m. officers responded to Fowler and Nebraska avenues.

Investigators say that a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Nebraska Avenue and allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign and ended up hitting a vehicle traveling on Fowler Avenue, causing that vehicle to hit another vehicle traveling westbound on Nebraska Avenue.

Seven people were involved in the crash. Officials say that there were four people in one car, two people were in another and one person was traveling alone.