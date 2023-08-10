FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four Fresno County workers were injured Thursday morning while attempting to restore power to several buildings in southeast Fresno, according to Fresno County.

The county says around at 5:30 a.m., security received notification that building 319 and Modular buildings A, B, and C had all lost power near Kings Canyon Road and Cedar Avenue.

Officials say they contacted Fresno County’s facilities division. While attempting to diagnose the issue, there was what was described as an “electrical incident” that resulted in injuries to four of the staff. Three employees were transported via ambulance to a local hospital.

According to the facilities manager on-site, all three were conscious at the time of transport. All four staff members are in stable condition.

Officials say while facilities staff members were en route – and security was on-site responding to the call – officers observed a man on top of the building roof. The person was detained by security, cited for trespassing and released.

It is unknown if this person’s activities on the UMC campus are related to the electrical incident, officials say.

Due to the locations impacted by the power outage, several departments including Social Services, Behavioral Health, Emergency Services, and Internal Services are all collaborating on identifying alternate locations for staff to continue their work.