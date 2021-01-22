4 evacuated from Fresno County residential fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Fresno County Cal Fire)

February 07 2021 03:30 pm

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews had to rescue four people as they battled a residential fire Friday in rural Fresno County, according to Fresno County Cal Fire.

The blaze was reported sometime before 8:30 a.m. in the area of 8000 E. Clarkson Ave., just east of DeWolf Avenue. Firefighters reported that the 3,000 square feet home was well involved in flames by the time they arrived.

Officials reported that the American Red Cross has been called to assist the evacuees.

Crews from Kingsburg and Kings County also responded to the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com