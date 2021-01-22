4 evacuated from Fresno County residential fire

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews had to rescue four people as they battled a residential fire Friday in rural Fresno County, according to Fresno County Cal Fire.

The blaze was reported sometime before 8:30 a.m. in the area of 8000 E. Clarkson Ave., just east of DeWolf Avenue. Firefighters reported that the 3,000 square feet home was well involved in flames by the time they arrived.

Residential Fire 8000Blk Clarkson (Selma) 3000 sqft well involved. Crews now overhauling. 4 occupants evacuated . #Redcross assisting. #kingsburgfire & #kingscountyfire . No injuries, cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/IZ8EyXxSd8 — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) January 22, 2021

Officials reported that the American Red Cross has been called to assist the evacuees.

Crews from Kingsburg and Kings County also responded to the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.