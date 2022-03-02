FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four people were killed and three injured following a vehicle crash on a southbound Fresno County section of I-5 at Derrick Avenue, south of Three Rocks.

According to the CHP, the three injured were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown. The identities of the four killed have not been officially released.

The southbound I-5 at Highway 33/Derrick Avenue will remain blocked while the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story.