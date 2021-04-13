4 children found neglected in southeast Fresno home, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A father has been arrested Tuesday after four children were found in a southeast Fresno residence alone and neglected.

At approximately 8:32 a.m. Tuesday, Fresno police responded to a call of an unattended toddler in front of a residence in the area of Olive and Peach Avenues in southeast Fresno.

Multiple patrol units were dispatched and when police arrived they say they found three additional children inside the residence. The four children aged 1, 3, 4, and 7-years-old were said to be in good spirits. Police say the dwelling was in poor condition, there was no food, and the children were “running around in the mess.”

When asked where their parents were, one of the children replied that they were “at work.”

The father of the children has been taken into custody on felony charges of child neglect.

Officers are still searching for the mother.