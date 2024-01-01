FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Four New Year’s babies were born in Fresno at the Community Regional Medical Center (CRMC).

The CRMC staff says they welcomed triplets to parents, Hector and Uzzi just before 10 a.m. on Monday. Two girls and a boy were born and all three are around three pounds according to CRMC.

Courtesy: Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno

The nurse shows her fingers in the photos sent to YourCentralValley.com indicating the order in which the babies were born in order and officials say are right next to each other in the hospital.

Courtesy: Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno Courtesy: Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno Courtesy: Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno

Additionally, a New Year’s baby girl was born at 1:38 a.m. on Monday and is 8 pounds 11 ounces and 22.05 inches long.

Courtesy: Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno

Baby girl Mohamed’s parents are still discussing her name and said their wish for her is for a healthy life.