MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Mariposa detectives and deputies arrested four people Thursday after receiving information that individuals were in possession of methamphetamine and being housed at a Mariposa church, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials say detectives and deputies served a search warrant at the Lutheran Church located on Hwy 49S in Mariposa. Officials received information that individuals being housed at the church were in possession of methamphetamine.

According to officials, the individuals had been living in the Sunday school room. During the search of the building meth and paraphernalia were found laying around in the children’s Sunday school room as well as an additional bag of meth along with evidence of sales was found in a backpack in the kitchen area.

Officials say the individuals were using the church to sell their meth as well.

The individuals arrested were: