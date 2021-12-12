4 arrested in connection to robbery near FoodMaxx in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers have arrested four men in connection to a robbery that left one person in the hospital, according to Fresno police officials.

Just after 12:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the FoodMaxx on Fresno and C streets regarding a robbery.

According to officials, police located four suspects and then chased them to a residence on C and Stanislaus streets.

Detectives say they believe the men robbed another man of his wallet near the grocery store. Officers say the victim was struck and transported to a local hospital for his injuries. Police have not given an update on his condition at this time.

The standoff ended peacefully around 2:00 p.m. and police say the suspects were taken into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.