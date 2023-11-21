FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four drivers were arrested during a DUI saturation operation Saturday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Officers say they are holding another DUI enforcement operation on November 25, and a series of DUI enforcement patrols and checkpoints throughout the year to keep our roadways safe.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, according to police.