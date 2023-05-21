FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Families living in a Fresno apartment complex were displaced Saturday night after units were consumed by flames, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Firefighters say around 9:40 p.m. they responded to an apartment complex on 2640 West Robinson Avenue for a fire.

Upon arrival, fire crews say multiple units were engulfed in heavy flames prompting the dispatch of additional resources for a third-alarm fire.

According to fire investigators, the fire originated on a patio, affecting four apartment units. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters say only one resident suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. In total, 14 adults and 13 children were displaced as a result of the fire and all are in contact with the Red Cross for assistance.

A total of 53 personnel were deployed to mitigate the fire. Fresno Fire says this was the fourth structure fire within a 24-hour period.