$4.6 million in federal funds headed to Fresno-Yosemite Int’l Airport

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno-Yosemite International Airport is set to receive $4.6 million in federal funds under the recently signed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, according to a news release from the office of Rep. Jim Costa.
The news release says the money will be used for projects like improvements to runways and taxiways, terminal development and noise prevention.
Included in the release is a list of other Central Valley airports receiving federal funds:
- Fresno Chandler Executive: $295,000
- Madera Municipal: $295,000
- Firebaugh: $110,000
- Los Banos Municipal: $159,000
- Gustine: $110,000
- Castle Airport: $159,000
- Merced Regional: $295,000
- Chowchilla: $159,000
- Visalia Municipal: $295,000
- Tulare Mefford Field: $159,000
- Woodlake: $110,000
- Reedley Municipal: $159,000
- Meadows Field Bakersfield: $1,538,361
- Bakersfield Municipal: $159,000
- New Coalinga Municipal: $110,000
- Hanford Municipal: $159,000
- Mariposa-Yosemite: $159,000
- Modesto City County-Harry Sham Field: $295,000
- Porterville Municipal: $159,000
The news release also tells of an additional $5 billion for terminal improvements that area airports can compete for on a national scale.