$4.6 million in federal funds headed to Fresno-Yosemite Int’l Airport

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno-Yosemite International Airport is set to receive $4.6 million in federal funds under the recently signed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, according to a news release from the office of Rep. Jim Costa.

The news release says the money will be used for projects like improvements to runways and taxiways, terminal development and noise prevention.

Included in the release is a list of other Central Valley airports receiving federal funds:

Fresno Chandler Executive: $295,000

$295,000 Madera Municipal : $295,000

: $295,000 Firebaugh: $110,000

$110,000 Los Banos Municipal: $159,000

$159,000 Gustine: $110,000

$110,000 Castle Airport: $159,000

$159,000 Merced Regional: $295,000

$295,000 Chowchilla: $159,000

$159,000 Visalia Municipal: $295,000

$295,000 Tulare Mefford Field: $159,000

$159,000 Woodlake: $110,000

$110,000 Reedley Municipal: $159,000

$159,000 Meadows Field Bakersfield : $1,538,361

: $1,538,361 Bakersfield Municipal: $159,000

$159,000 New Coalinga Municipal: $110,000

$110,000 Hanford Municipal: $159,000

$159,000 Mariposa-Yosemite: $159,000

$159,000 Modesto City County-Harry Sham Field: $295,000

$295,000 Porterville Municipal: $159,000

The news release also tells of an additional $5 billion for terminal improvements that area airports can compete for on a national scale.