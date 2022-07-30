FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Did you buy a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Fresno in the last few days? If so, you’ll want to check your ticket to see if you are a winner.

The California Lottery reported Saturday morning that a lucky ticket holder is waking up with a windfall of money, and maybe a few million reasons to start their retirement early.

The ticket, worth over $4.2 million dollars, was sold at the Vons grocery store on Cedar Avenue near Shepherd Avenue in northeast Fresno and matched 5 out of 6 numbers.

They also say there was no jackpot winner in California for this draw, but there are over 2.2 million winning tickets.

The winner has the option to receive their prize in 30 graduated annual installments or take the one-time cash payment option.

The winning numbers drawn Friday night were: 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and the Mega Number is 14.